Indian community in Cork gathers for vigil after death of Deepa Dinamani (38)

Over 150 members of the Indian community living in Cork have come together to show solidarity and support to the family of the late Deepa Dinamani whose life came to a violent end at her home in the city last Friday.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the 38-year-old mother of one who was found dead at her red brick semidetached home in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork on Friday night.

Ms Dinamani was a chartered accountant from Kerala in Southern Indian who had moved to Cork with her family earlier this year.

Individuals from the Cork Pravasi Malayali Association, representing Malayali people who come primarily from the Kerala region, joined members of the World Malayalee Council Cork and the Cork Indian Nurses group at the candlelight vigil which took place at 8pm on Sunday.

A candle was placed in front of a framed picture of the deceased at the doorstep of her home. Attendees then individually placed flowers around the picture.

Cork Pravasi Malayali Association said that they wanted to express their “heartfelt condolences” to the family and friends of Deepa at this time of extreme suffering.

“May they find strength, courage and peace in the midst of this immense loss.”

They joined the other groups in offering their help to the grieving family. Members of the organisations are working closely with officials from the Indian Embassy to assist the loved ones of the deceased on practical matters.

The World Malayalee Council Cork said the death of the “accountant in a popular firm” had sent “shock waves across Ireland”.

Both Cork city Council and India in Ireland officials have sent message of condolence to the council following the tragedy. The UCC Indian Alumni Community has also expressed its solidarity with the family of Ms Dinamani whilst offering to do what it can to be of assistance.

Meanwhile, Ms Dinamani started work for Alter Domus Fund Services in the Airport Business Park in Cork in April. She was a senior manager in fund services. Deepa was previously the Assistant Vice President of Apex Fund Services in Bengaluru and was a graduate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

She was pronounced dead at her home in Cardinal Court on the southside of the city on Friday evening. Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem was carried out. A forensic examination also took place in her home in Wilton.

The alarm was raised after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from the care of a friend. The friend had picked up her son from a summer camp. The emergency services were called at 10.10am on Friday. Ms Dinamani was pronounced dead at her home in Cardinal Court.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the morgue at Cork University Hospital shortly at 10.40am on Saturday. A postmortem was carried out on-site by Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

A man charged in connection with the murder will appear in court again by video link on Thursday. Regin Parithapara Rajan, who is the husband of the deceased, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday morning.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody pending his next court appearance. Bail cannot be applied for in the District Court in cases where there is a murder charge.