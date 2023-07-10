Large majority of unionists oppose burning of Taoiseach’s image on bonfire, says DUP leader

A Tricolour, republican flag and a picture of Taosieach Leo Varadkar were added to a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, over the weekend. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

An overwhelming majority of unionists in Northern Ireland would oppose the placing of an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a loyalist bonfire, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Police are investigating the incident at towering pyre in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, over the weekend as a “hate crime”.

The pyre, themed as an anti-Northern Ireland protocol bonfire, attracted attention online after a boat was placed on top of it. By Saturday evening, a Tricolour and republican flag, as well as a picture of Mr Varadkar, were added.

Mr Donaldson said the actions were wrong, regardless of opinions regarding the post-Brexit protocol.

“I think that what happened in burning the flag of our neighbouring state and burning the poster of Leo Varadkar was wrong,” he told RTÉ. “It is disrespectful. If people want to earn respect and have respect for their own identity and culture then they have got to show respect for others and I don’t think that what happened and these things that were burned on the bonfire are right. I think that is the view of the overwhelming majority of unionists.”

Mr Donaldson said there are differing views on the protocol which ”undermines some of the principles at the heart of the Belfast Agreement” but he was working alongside political colleagues to try to address and resolve those issues.

“I think the overwhelming majority of people want to see forward movement. We have got to resolve the issues which are at the heart of the current political situation.”

DUP blocking protest

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for more than a year with the DUP continuing to block the formation of an Executive or Assembly as part of its protest over the protocol. It is refusing to re-enter the powersharing institutions until its concerns are dealt with.

Asked if bonfires should ever have effigies or flags placed upon them, Mr Donaldson replied: “Personally, I don’t think they should. Perhaps some may in a historical context, but this is not a historical context. To do things that I believe are disrespectful to others and are not set in a historical context, I think that is wrong.”

Most of the bonfires to mark Northern Ireland’s traditional July 12th celebrations will be lit on Tuesday. The Twelfth marks the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, an act that secured a Protestant line of succession for the British crown.

There has been controversy around bonfires in previous years, with election posters and Irish flags placed on the stacks of wood, some of which rise to more than 100ft in height.

The DUP leader also rejected suggestions that there was any prospect of violence following an annual protest staged by the Orange Order at Drumcree in Portadown.

The Parades Commission refused permission for the order’s return route to proceed along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road, a ruling maintained since 1998. Orange Order members on Sunday held a short protest at the police lines barring them from the return route.

“No one is talking about violence in relation to Drumcree and the Orangemen yesterday had their church service, they did so respectfully, they did so peacefully, they are seeking to exercise what they believe is their democratic right to peaceful assembly,” he said. — PA