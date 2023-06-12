Revenue seize 10.4 million cigarettes in Monaghan

Revenue said the seizure of cigarettes was a result of routine profiling. Photograph: iStock

Revenue officers seized 10.4 million cigarettes in Co Monaghan on Friday.

The cigarettes, branded Gold Mount, have an estimated value of €8.2 million. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million.

The seizure was a result of routine profiling, Revenue said. It is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.