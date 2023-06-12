Crime & Law

Revenue seize 10.4 million cigarettes in Monaghan

The Gold Mount-branded cigarettes have an estimated value of €8.2m

Revenue said the seizure of cigarettes was a result of routine profiling. Photograph: iStock

Jade Wilson
Mon Jun 12 2023 - 14:54

Revenue officers seized 10.4 million cigarettes in Co Monaghan on Friday.

The cigarettes, branded Gold Mount, have an estimated value of €8.2 million. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million.

The seizure was a result of routine profiling, Revenue said. It is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

