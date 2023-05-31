Two suspects arrested following stabbing of young man and teenager in Co Kildare

Gardaí arrived at the scene and arrested two males aged in their teens and early 20s. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two suspects have been arrested following the stabbing of a young man and a teenager in Co Kildare.

The attack occurred at 11am on Tuesday morning on Bridge Street in Kilcock near the train station.

The victims, a teenager and a man in his early 20s, received stab wounds. They were taken to Naas General Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrived at the scene and arrested two males aged in their teens and early 20s. They were detained for questioning at a Kildare Garda station before being released without charge.

The Garda said in a statement a file on the matter is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the teenage suspect will be referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

“Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a Garda Statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”