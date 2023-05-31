Suspected burglary gang arrested following high-speed chase on M50 in south Dublin

Officers in several patrol cars pursued the suspects’ Audi car in what a Garda spokesman called a “managed containment operation”. The Garda helicopter was also involved. Photograph: Eric Luke

A suspected burglary gang is in custody following a high-speed chase on Wednesday which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The incident began just after 1pm when a car containing three males failed to stop for gardaí in the Ballinteer area of south Dublin. Gardaí were attempting to intercept the occupants following a break-in at a property nearby.

Officers in several patrol cars pursued the suspects’ Audi car in what a Garda spokesman called a “managed containment operation”. The Garda helicopter was also involved.

The pursuit passed through the Rathfarnham area where the suspects’ car collided with a motorcyclist before again fleeing the scene. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

The high-speed pursuit continued on to the M50 with at least six marked and unmarked Garda cars giving chase.

The Audi continued to drive dangerously leading gardaí, worried about further collisions, to decide to forcefully bring the car to a stop in the Tallaght area.

The Audi collided with a Garda car and the three occupants attempted to flee on foot but were quickly arrested.

Multiple break-ins

One of the suspects is a juvenile while the other two are an older teenager and an adult in his 20s.

A woman was also arrested at the scene for public order offences for attempting to interfere with gardaí.

The three suspects, who are believed to be behind multiple break-ins in the south Dublin area, are being held at various Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda spokesman said investigations were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, road users travelling in the Rathfarnham and Tallaght areas between 1-2pm and who have camera footage are asked to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the spokesman said.