Gardaí investigating death of woman (30s) in Co Roscommon

A Garda investigation is under way after a woman’s body was found in a house in Co Roscommon.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found unresponsive in the property in Kilglass shortly before 9am.

Her body has since been removed from the scene and a postmortem is to be conducted at University Hospital Galway on Sunday.

The findings of the examination will determine the course of the investigation, a Garda spokesman said.

The scene where the woman was found was being preserved on Saturday ahead of a technical examination.

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlerea Garda station on (094) 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.