Gardaí arrest man after an armed robbery in Stillorgan

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery in Stillorgan, Co Dublin arrested a man later in the vicinity and a sum of cash was recovered. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a business premises in Stillorgan, Co Dublin on Saturday afternoon have arrested a man.

Gardaí were alerted to a panic alarm activation when a lone male entered the business premises armed with what is understood to be a knife. The man threatened staff and left the premises with a large sum of cash. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Gardaí responding to the incident arrested a man, thought to be in his early 50s, a short distance away and a sum of cash was also recovered.

The man was detained at a Garda station in South Dublin and investigations are ongoing.