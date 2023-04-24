Men plead guilty to robbery where woman (93) was knocked to ground and dragged along road

Both men pleaded guilty when they were arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of robbery of the woman Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men have been remanded in custody for sentence after they pleaded guilty to robbing a 93-year-old woman who was knocked to the ground and dragged along the road by two thieves as she tried to hang on to her handbag after collecting her pension.

Damian Long (32) of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, and Damien Fitzgerald (34) of Inniscarra Road, Fairhill, Cork, both pleaded guilty when they were arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Monday on a charge of robbery of the woman at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, on November 9th last.

The charge stated that the two robbed the pensioner of a handbag containing €588, a purse, a PTSB card, a Revolut card, a driving licence, a public services card, house keys and a Galaxy mobile phone on the day in question.

Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan BL said the injured party in the case was 93 and the State was anxious to have the prosecution evidence in the case heard as quickly as possible.

READ MORE

Defence counsel, Jane Hyland SC for Long said she was anxious to obtain a probation and welfare report on her client as he had developed a heroin addiction while in prison and she felt such a report could assist the court when it came to sentencing.

Defence counsel, Elizabeth O’Connell SC for Fitzgerald said she, similarly, had no difficulty with the case being adjourned until a later date during the current sessions to allow the prosecution present its evidence against her client.

[ ‘F**k off, I’m not stopping’: Man caught driving horse and cart while drunk ordered to take part in safer driving course ]

Both Ms Hyland and Ms O’Connell said their clients wished to apologise to the victim for their actions.

Judge Helen Boyle noted their apologies and requested the preparation of a victim impact statement. She adjourned the case until May 3rd, remanding both men in custody to appear again on that date.