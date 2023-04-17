Two men taken to hospital after shooting incident in Tallaght

A man in his 30s was said to be in a “critical but stable” condition in Tallaght Hospital on Monday night after being struck by a car during an incident in which a number of shots were also fired.

Another man, in his 20s, was also removed to Tallaght Hospital after reportedly suffering gunshot wounds. His injuries were said not to be life threatening.

Gardaí said they were investigating the incident, in which a pedestrian was struck by a car and shots were fired at a house in the Jobstown area.

“Shortly after 5pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident in the Kiltalown area of Jobstown,” the force said in a statement.

“In the course of the incident a number of shots were fired at a house and a man in his 30s was seriously injured after he was stuck by a car.

“The injured man was removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

“A second male injured in the course of the incident was also removed to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

“Shortly after the incident a car was discovered on fire and abandoned on Mount Seskin Road.”

No arrests were made but the Garda requested that anyone with information on the incident contact Tallaght Garda station at 01 666 6000, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.