Garda and FAI investigate attack on soccer referee at match in Co Louth

A North East Football League match between Dundalk club Bay FC and Sporting BJD from Ballyjamesduff ended in disarray on Thursday night when a person ran at the referee and kicked him. William Long, president of the Irish Soccer Referees Society, said: '...The ‘respect for the referee’ campaigns are not getting through to everyone participating in the game that we all love and care about.' Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of a referee at a soccer match in Co Louth on Thursday evening.

The official, who is a member of the Louth branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society, attended hospital on Friday due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of a referee at a soccer match in Co Louth on Thursday evening.

A North East Football League (NEFL) match between Dundalk club Bay FC and Sporting BJD from Ballyjamesduff ended in disarray on Thursday night when a person was seen running at the referee and kicking him.

The incident was captured on video, showing the referee falling to the ground after being struck, and it has since been widely shared on social media.

READ MORE

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9.40pm on Thursday night at Muirhevanamor, Dundalk. No arrests have been made.

[ Roscommon referees withdraw their services in wake of alleged assault ]

In a statement, William Long, president of the Irish Soccer Referees Society, said that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is also investigating the matter.

“Unfortunately, assaults and abuse of referees remain an ever present concern of society and our members across the country,” said Mr Long. “We are working hand-in-hand with the refereeing department of the FAI for some time now on various campaigns to reduce attacks on match officials.

“This latest incident shows that, sadly, the ‘respect for the referee’ campaigns are not getting through to everyone participating in the game that we all love and care about.”

[ Referee abuse: ‘It’s mostly parents... They encroach on the pitch and think they’re right in every way’ ]

The NEFL condemned the attack and said it would be launching its own investigation. “The NEFL committee have been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division One league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85 mins,” read a statement released on social media.

“The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay. Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match, the NEFL committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same.”

In a statement on social media, Sporting BJD said everyone at the club was “extremely disappointed at last night actions vs Bay FC. An investigation is under way and we will do everything in our power to co-operate on this matter with the North East Football League.

“The club will handle this situation with the upmost seriousness and action will be taken by our club. The club will be making no further comments at this time.”