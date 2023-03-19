Cocaine worth €2.4m seized and man arrested at Rosslare port

Jasper, the Customs detector dog which helped discover a large haul of cocaine at Rosslare Europort at the weekend. Photograph: Revenue

A man in his 30s has been arrested after cocaine worth €2.4 million was seized at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

The 34kg of cocaine were discovered by Revenue officers who stopped and searched a vehicle that had disembarked from a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

“The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper, in the overhead area of the cab when a Latvian-registered freight unit was stopped and searched,” a statement from Revenue said on Sunday.

Some of the packaged cocaine on display after seizure. The 34kg of cocaine were discovered by Revenue officers who stopped and searched a vehicle that had disembarked from a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 30s, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested by gardaí at the scene. He is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996, at a Garda station in the eastern region.

READ MORE

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. Businesses or members of the public with information are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.