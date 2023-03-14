Garda Commissioner rejects AGSI criticisms over handling of deepening rosters row

The protest march on Monday was attended by 100 members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has denied a claim by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) he was trying to “impose” new rosters on members of the force.

In an internal message sent to all Garda members conveying Mr Harris’s views, he also refuted suggestions, made by AGSI, he had rushed into referring the roster dispute to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

“The matter was referred to the WRC by Garda management after three years of negotiations, which included 13 months of discussions under the independent chair of an industrial relations expert, failed to reach an agreement,” the memo to all Garda members states.

It added non-binding proposals for a new roster produced after the 13 months of talks had been accepted by senior Garda management as well as the Garda Superintendents’ Association and the Garda Chief Superintendents Association.

However, the same proposals were rejected by AGSI, which represents Garda sergeants and inspectors, and by the Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents rank and file gardaí.

The memo stresses that since the proposals were rejected, Mr Harris had met the Garda associations “both individually and collectively” in recent months as well as the rosters impasse being “discussed at the (Garda) conciliation council”.

Furthermore, “contrary to some recent commentary on Garda rosters” Mr Harris was “not seeking to impose a new roster on members of An Garda Síochána”. Instead, he wanted “to find a compromise on rosters through the WRC conciliation process”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he wanted 'to find a compromise on rosters through the WRC conciliation process'. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

It was also “clearly not the case” that involving the WRC was “premature” considering the length of time the dispute has continued.

While the memo sent to Garda members did not mention AGSI, it was sent immediately after the association marched to Garda Headquarters, in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, on Monday morning to protest against the proposed new Garda rosters.

That protest was the first in a series of planned “days of action” by AGSI. It has also not ruled out a so-called Blue Flu action, which involves Garda members – who are not allowed to strike – calling in sick for a day, a strike in all but name.

Over 200 members of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors protest proposed new rosters at Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park today.

At the march on Monday, AGSI general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, said new rosters proposed by Mr Harris would result in shorter shifts for Garda members.

Shorter rosters would result in some of them working an additional 47 days per year, at times in a pattern of seven days on and two off, followed by seven more days of working. Ms Cunningham said this would lead to “fatigue” in the Garda and was not family friendly.

She also stated Mr Harris had not exhausted all internal options to resolve the rosters dispute and, until he did, he should not involve the WRC.

The new Garda rosters Mr Harris wants to introduce would see the scrapping of 12-hour shifts – and the four days on, four off shift patterns – introduced for the pandemic period. Those shifts are seen as family friendly and predictable.

They have allowed Garda members reduce the number of days they are in work, thus cutting down on costs associated with travelling to work, such as fuel. At the same time, because they are working 12-hour shifts, they are paid more unsocial hours allowances.

Under the new plans, for most Garda members the number of hours they work each week would be spread over a larger number of days, because shifts would be shorter, including eight-hour and 10-hour shifts. It is estimated some Garda members would lose up to €2,000 in allowances for unsocial hours.