New Garda station opened on O’Connell Street

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Justice Simon Harris, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the opening of the Garda Station on O'Connell Street. Photograph: Sarah Burns

A new Garda station on O’Connell Street in Dublin centre city was officially opened on Friday morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Justice Simon Harris, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris attended the unveiling.

The new station, which is located three doors down from the Savoy cinema, will provide a “central, visible and permanent location” for gardaí in the north inner city.

It is hoped the Garda station will enhance visibility and improve public safety in the O’Connell Street area.

The station will provide a central base for the organisation to continue its work with local stakeholders, including the North East Inner City (NEIC) and the local community safety partnership, according to An Garda Siochana.

It will also host a permanent office for the Irish Tourism Assistance Service (ITAS), “enhancing a complete policing and ancillary victim service for tourists who are victims of crime”.

Much hope will be placed in the new Garda station to help reverse the poor reputation O’Connell Street has struggled to shake in recent years.

In the Dáil last October, Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall observed that “almost everything on one side from the Spire to the Ambassador Theatre is derelict and deserted”.