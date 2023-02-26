Omagh shooting: Sixth man arrested following attempted murder of PSNI officer

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

In a statement, the PSNI said the 71-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned.

Five men aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 years old remain in police custody in connection with the shooting.

Det Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital and it is understood he has suffered life-changing injuries.

He was shot in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex where he had been coaching a youth team on Wednesday evening in an attack suspected to be linked to the dissident republican group the New IRA.

Mr Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran to safety, police said. He was operated on immediately after the attack and he underwent further surgery on Thursday afternoon.