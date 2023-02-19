Man hooded, forced into car, shot four times in North gang attack

Police have condemned a Coleraine gang attack, in which the victim was left with serious leg injuries, as a 'human rights abuse'

A man had a hood placed over his head and was shot four times in an attack by a masked gang in Coleraine, Co Derry, on Saturday night.

In a separate incident in Newtownards, Co Down, on Saturday, a man was seriously injured by masked men who also fired shots through the front door of a house.

Police have condemned the Coleraine incident, in which the victim was left with serious leg injuries, as a “human rights abuse” and said they are investigating a number of lines of inquiry.

Det Insp Finlay said: “Police received a report on Saturday evening that three masked men forced a man into a car from outside a property in the Richmond Drive area of the town.

READ MORE

“A hooded item was placed over the man’s head before he was bundled into the vehicle. He was then driven a short journey to an area close to the Cloyfin Road and was ordered to get out of the car.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was then shot four times, with serious injuries being caused to his left knee and ankle and right calf. The suspects then fled the scene,” he said.,

The victim managed to make his way to the Drumadragh area where he raised the alarm and was taken to hospital, Det Insp Finlay added.

Elsewhere, police are appealing for information about an incident in Newtownards on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported at around 10.45pm, shots were fired through the front door of a property in The Meadows area of Newtownards.

A number of masked men entered the property and assaulted the male occupant who sustained serious injuries. The men then made off from the scene, the spokesperson said, adding: “Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man.”