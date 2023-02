A garda spokesman said he can be held for up to 48 hours without charge. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has been arrested by gardaí following a series of inflammatory comments on social media.

A Garda spokesman said: “A man in his 30s has been arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 at a South Dublin Garda station. An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment.”

He can be held for up to 48 hours without charge.

His arrest comes in advance of a proposed anti-asylum protest on Wednesday night in Finglas.

More to follow.