Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne in 2010

The man arrested on Monday is the fifth person arrested to date in connection with the investigation. File photograph

A man aged in his late 30s has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne in 2010.

Mr Byrne was last seen at his home at Kilmartin Green, Tallaght on July 15th 2009. Following an extensive search operation, skeletal remains belonging to the father-of-two were discovered at Ballyfolan, Blessington on July 29th 2010.

Gardaí at Baltinglass arrested a man on Monday morning in the Dublin area. He was taken to Baltinglass Garda Station where he was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is the fifth person arrested to date in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE

Gardaí said the investigation was ongoing and further updates would follow.