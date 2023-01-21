Garda assaulted and hospitalised after responding to call in Ballymun

The garda was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated for injuries. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A garda was allegedly assaulted on Saturday morning after responding to a call concerning dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at about 11:30am.

The garda was injured during the course of an arrest. A man in his 30s was arrested and was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained.

The garda was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated for injuries which are understood to be serious but not life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area between 10:30am and noon today, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.