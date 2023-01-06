Man arrested for questioning after €300,000 drugs seizure in Cork

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad stopped and searched the man as he was cycling on Grattan Street. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have arrested a 32-year-old man for questioning following the seizure of €300,000 worth of drugs during a search of a house in Cork city on Thursday night.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad stopped and searched the man as he was cycling on Grattan Street in the city centre and found €6,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

The man, who is originally from Douglas, was arrested and gardaí carried out a follow-up search of the man’s rented flat on Winter’s Hill in Sunday’s Well on the city’s north side.

There they found 15kg of suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €300,000. The drugs have been sent for analysis at Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí have detained the man under the drugs trafficking legislation, which allows suspects to be held for up to seven days.

The man is being questioned at the Bridewell Garda station.