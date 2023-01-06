Gardaí arrest man after attempted robbery in Greystones

A man was arrested in Greystones on Thursday afternoon.

A man in his 40s has been arrested by gardaí following an armed robbery in Greystones, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday.

The robbery happened shortly before 6pm, when a man entered a business premises armed with what was understood to be a firearm.

The man threatened a staff member and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash.

No firearm was discharged during the course of the incident and no injuries were reported.

A man was arrested in Greystones on Thursday afternoon. He is currently detained in Bray Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.