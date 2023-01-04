Almost 5kgs of cocaine seized during operation targeting organised crime in Dublin

Revenue officers recovered 4.85kgs of the drug on Wednesday.

Almost 5kgs of cocaine have been seized as part of an operation targeting organised crime in north Dublin.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by gardaí following the Wednesday’s seizure.

Revenue officers recovered 4.85 kilograms of the drug with an estimated street value of €339,500.

According to gardaí, the operation was part of “ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the North Dublin Area”.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Revenue Customs Service and the Coolock District Drug Unit.

The suspect was being detained at Swords Garda station under the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act and investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said the seizure and arrest came as part of its ongoing joint investigation targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.