Food delivery man assaulted, motorcycle hijacked, in Tallaght on New Year’s Day

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault and hijacking incident in Tallaght, west Dublin, on New Year’s Day.

A man in his 20s reported the theft of his motorcycle on Cheeverstown Road just after 3pm.

Gardaí said the man had been carrying out food deliveries in the area when he was forced from his motorcycle by a group of male youths on scrambler bikes.

He was assaulted by the group before one of the youths drove away from the scene on his motorcycle.

The motorcycle was later recovered by gardaí, having been abandoned on the N81. The injured man received medical treatment and is continuing to recover from the incident.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam, from Cheeverstown Road or surrounding areas at the time to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.