Home of well-known restaurateur target of aggravated burglary

The home of a well-known restaurateur was burgled in an attack in which a woman and two children were restrained by a group of men who broke into a property in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The burglars are believed to have broken in through a back window and forced their way into the house.

A woman who was in the house at the time, minding a teenager and young child, was tied up, while the children were put into a bathroom, as the burglars looked for cash and other valuables, a Garda source said.

The group were armed with a knife and a screwdriver, the source said.

The incident happened at about 9pm on December 23rd in the Killincarrig area of Greystones.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was injured and the group fled the scene with a sum of cash and jewellery. She was able to free herself shortly after the group left and alert the emergency services.

It is understood a “significant” five figure sum of cash, as well as valuable jewellery, was taken during the burglary.

Garda investigations into the burglary are ongoing and no arrests have been made to date.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the crime, or who was in the Killincarrig area of Greystones between 6pm and 7pm on December 23rd, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.