Second teenager arrested by gardaí investigating serious assault in Co Cork

Gardaí collecting forensic evidence in the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Co. Cork following the assault on Matthew O'Neill. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Gardaí have arrested a second teenager for questioning about a serious assault in Carrigaline in Co Cork over Christmas which has left a 29-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man in Crosshaven at lunchtime today for questioning about the assault on Matthew O’Neill in Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on December 28th.

The teenager has been taken to Togher Garda station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Mr O’Neill, who is from Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, remains in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after undergoing surgery for serious head injuries sustained in the assault.

Mr O’Neill sustained the injuries when he was assaulted on the road outside his home in the quiet estate in Carrigaline at around 5.30pm on December 28th and the emergency services were alerted.

Paramedics worked to stabilise him at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday evening.

A 19-year-old man has already been charged with assault causing harm to Mr O’Neill on December 28th and he has been remanded on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on January 5th.