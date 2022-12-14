Gardaí seize 3kg worth of cocaine with estimated street value of €200,000

Drugs seized following a search at a residential property in Coolock on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí have seized 3kg worth of cocaine with an estimated street value of €211,400 from a residential property this morning.

The Divisional Drugs Unit in Coolock, assisted by a number of other units, conducted the search under warrant on Tuesday morning.

During the course of the search the cocaine was seized along with two large scale industrial weight press units, bagging equipment and other items of drugs paraphernalia. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.