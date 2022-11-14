Man charged after woman’s body found in Co Meath home

Gardaí said the man was due to appear before Trim District Court in Meath on Monday.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in an apartment in Co Meath.

The body of Ioana Mihaela Pacala, aged 30, was found in a duplex apartment in Ratoath shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the domestic residence at River Walk Court on Saturday night and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

A forensic and technical examination of the scene has taken place and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station.– PA