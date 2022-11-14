Man charged after woman’s body found in Co Meath home

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in an apartment in Co Meath.
The body of Ioana Mihaela Pacala, aged 30, was found in a duplex apartment in Ratoath shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended at the domestic residence at River Walk Court on Saturday night and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.
Gardaí said the man was due to appear before Trim District Court in Meath on Monday.
READ MORE
Sylvester Stallone at 76: A few spinal fusions, a few screws in his back, but finally playing himself
A forensic and technical examination of the scene has taken place and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station.– PA