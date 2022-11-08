Gardaí arrest 28 people in burglary crackdown

Operation Thor was launched in 2015 to tackle anticipated increases in property crime coming into winter. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Twenty-eight people have been arrested by gardaí in the southeast area of Dublin as part of an operation targeting burglary and related crime.

Operation Thor was launched in 2015 to address an anticipated increase in the crime which is generally associated with winter months.

The latest operation was carried out between November 5th and 7th, led by detective units at Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum stations.

Gardaí said 11 people were arrested and detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries, thefts and fraud offences committed in the area in recent months.

Another five were arrested to be charged with offences and are due to appear before the district court in the coming weeks.

Twelve more were arrested on foot of outstanding bench warrants, issued when people fail to appear before court.

“Throughout the operation burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of anti-crime checkpoints,” gardaí said on Tuesday.

Gardaí say Operation Thor has reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property-related crime.