Shock in Monaghan over death of man staying at asylum seeker centre

Residents of an emergency accommodation centre for asylum seekers are in shock and fear over the death “in unexplained circumstances” of a young man who had been staying at the facility, a local councillor has said.

Colm Carthy – a local Sinn Féin councillor who attended the scene at the M Hotel, outside Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Wednesday morning – has called for gardaí to release details about the death as soon as possible to allay their concerns.

Mr Carthy said there are around 50 residents living at the hotel, which has been used as emergency accommodation for those seeking asylum over the past three years.

It is believed the dead man was 25 years old, of African origin and had been living at the centre for “only a week or so”.

Mr McCarthy said the hotel is “generally used as a first port of call, for temporary emergency accommodation, for overspill from direct provision centres, when the system is at capacity. It is not generally used for those living in the country for a long time”.

Mr Carthy said it was a “tragedy” for such a young man to die. “I’d like to express my condolences to his family and friends and the residents in the centre who are coming to terms with this tragic death,” he added.

“And also to those in the wider community. It is a very quiet rural community, and people living there have spent the last 24 hours speculating as to what happened. It is important we get details now.”

Gardaí said a postmortem would be carried out on Wednesday afternoon and further details may be released afterwards.

The man’s remains were found on Tuesday morning outside the M Hotel and it is believed he had sustained a head injury.

Gardaí were trying to establish if he was assaulted, may have fallen or come by his injuries accidentally.

In a statement, gardaí said they were called to the scene at around 8am on Tuesday, after being alerted by a member of the public to the discovery of a man’s body on land surrounding the hotel on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan.