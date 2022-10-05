Man stabbed to death, wife seriously injured, at Kerry funeral

Gardai have begun an investigation after a man was stabbed to death and his wife seriously injured in a stabbing incident at a Traveller funeral in Co Kerry this morning.

The man – who is in his 50s and from Cork city – was with his wife when they were attacked at the funeral at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee sometime at around 11.45am.

The couple had travelled from their home on the western outskirts of Cork to Tralee for the funeral of young mother of five, Bridget O’Brien from St Michael’s Road in Killarney and Rathass in Tralee.

Ms O’Brien – who it is understood was originally from Cork – died suddenly on October 2nd and she was buried at Rathass Cemetery today following requiem Mass at St John’s Church in Tralee at 10am.

It is believed the man was rushed by ambulance to Kerry General Hospital which is directly across the road from the cemetery, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The man’s wife – also believed to be in her 50s – suffered a number of serious stab wounds in the attack and is believed to be in a serious condition in Kerry General Hospital.

Garda investigations are an early stage and no arrests have been made but the scene of the attack has been preserved and gardai have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

Gardai have begun speaking to mourners at the funeral with a view to taking witness statements while they have begun harvesting CCTV footage from the area to assist them in their inquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or can assist gardai with their inquiries is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300 or any garda station.