John Gilligan to appear before Spanish court on drugs and gun charges

Convicted drug dealer John Gilligan is set to appear before the courts in Spain on Tuesday to face trial on charges relating to the discovery of drugs and a firearm the Spanish authorities allege he is linked to.

Dubliner Gilligan (70) is alleged to be the leader of a drugs sales business, based in southern Spain, which was selling drugs and delivering them to customers via the postal service. The firearm charge relates to a gun that was discovered buried in the garden of a property the Spanish authorities claim they have linked Gilligan to.

Three other people are also facing charges alongside Gilligan on what the Spanish authorities claim was their involvement in the gang, allegedly led by the pensioner criminal.

READ MORE

The Spanish authorities allege the group was growing cannabis crops in the Alicante region and then selling them to customers in Ireland and Britain. The drugs, also including tablets used by drug addicts, were being delivered in parcel mail to customers in both countries and the Spanish charges allege Gilligan and his co-accused were behind those drugs sales.

Gilligan was put on trial for the murder of mother-of-one Veronica Guerin in 1996 but was acquitted. However, he was convicted of drugs trafficking at the time and was released from prison in 2013 after 17 years. At the centre of the Spanish case against Gilligan is the theory he had left Ireland for Spain and that he was trying to re-establish himself in the drugs trade there.

Gilligan and five other people were arrested in October 2020 in Alicante as part of a pre-planned operation by the Spanish national police, supported by the Garda and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

During the search operation, armed police stormed a house in which Gilligan was staying. The raid was part of a wider investigation into criminals using the postal service to send “marijuana and hypnotic drugs to the United Kingdom and Ireland”.

Spanish police at the time confirmed the arrest of the six suspects as well as the seizure of 4kg of cannabis and 15,000 pills and a Colt Python revolver, which had been buried in the ground. A further 4kg of cannabis and 11,000 pills were also found packed into parcels at four other properties. After being arrested, Gilligan was freed on bail as the Spanish police investigation continued, with further arrests taking place, including last year.

Gilligan left Dublin for Spain after unsuccessful efforts to raise funds from former criminal associates to restart his life after his release from jail. He also crossed a number of gangland criminals, who tried to kill him.

In early December 2013, when Gilligan had been freed from prison for six weeks, two gunmen walked into the Halfway House Pub in Ashtown, north Dublin. Gardaí believe they were looking for him. Gilligan was less than 1km away in the Hole in the Wall Pub at the time. He was formally issued with a warning by gardaí that his life was in danger. For a period he was driven around by a minder.

A couple of months later, at the end of February 2014, Gilligan was again targeted. This time he was shot and wounded at his brother’s house in Clondalkin. Photos emerged of him in a wheelchair after the attack and he fled to the UK for a period before eventually moving to Spain.

Exactly two weeks after the attack that almost killed Gilligan, Stephen ‘Dougie’ Moran, who had been driving him around in Dublin, was shot dead at his home in Lucan, Co Dublin.