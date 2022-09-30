Changes must be made to ensure no repeat of unanswered 999 calls, says McEntee

'We’re not where we need to be,' Helen McEntee said. Photograph: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that changes have to be made to ensure there is not a repeat of the problem with emergency calls going unanswered.

It had been “hugely upsetting and disappointing” that in one case a call from a child reporting serious domestic abuse had not been followed up, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. The work to improve the service has begun, she said.

She was speaking after a new Policing Authority report highlighted how numerous failures in the handling of emergency calls prevented investigations and the identification of victims of possible sexual assault.

The report, by Derek Penman, the former chief inspector of constabulary in Scotland, carried out on behalf of the Policing Authority, identified “substantial shortcomings” in the Garda’s handling of emergency calls from members of the public.

All the recommendations made by the Policing Authority in its report published on Thursday will be adopted, Ms McEntee said.

The Minister added that she is going through the lengthy report in detail to see if more needs to be done. It was important to stress to the public that the 999 service was there to support them. Greater training was needed and that was being provided, she said. “But we’re not where we need to be.” There had been an increase in supervisors in emergency call units. “We want two per unit, we’re not there yet and that has to change.”

Retrospective oversight was needed to ensure that things were done properly, that would happen with more training. “I believe the tide is turning” she said of the Garda force response to domestic violence. “We need to make changes to make sure this does not happen again.”

When asked if it was known if people had come to harm because of the missed calls, Ms McEntee said that was not known. “That’s not good enough. Anything that is needed from my department will be provided.”

An Garda Siochána “will never know” whether harm was caused to some people because of the cancellation and mishandling of 999 calls by members of the force, a senior officer has said.

Appearing before the Policing Authority on Thursday, Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon disclosed that 141 crime incidents were not recorded.

She acknowledged that the failure to follow up on calls to the 999 emergency number potentially resulted in some crimes being missed and not being investigated, and agreed with the findings of the report that this may have resulted in people suffering harm.

“In some cases, we will never know,” she said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Garda Síochána’s mishandling of 999 emergency calls from members of the public in recent years was “very worrying”.

The Taoiseach described the failures as “a serious issue”.

Mr Penman found in his report that failings in the handling of 999 calls to the Garda prevented investigations and the identification of victims and perpetrators of possible serious sexual assaults.

He said that it was “not possible to determine whether serious harm occurred in incidents where callers or potential victims were not identified”.

The deputy commissioner told the authority that the Garda had identified 37 incidents where a person indicated harm during the call and that, in follow-up, it had made contact with 32 people.