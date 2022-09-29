Two people arrested as part of investigation into accommodation fraud

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

On Thursday morning, two residences were searched in Dublin 13 by gardaí from Blackrock detective unit, assisted by uniformed gardaí from Blackrock and members from Raheny Garda station.

During the searches, gardaí seized a sum of cash, mobile phones and a number of documents.

Gardaí arrested one man (30) and one woman (24) were arrested as part of the operation.

They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blackrock Garda station. Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.