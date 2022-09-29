Man held by gardaí after €700,000 drugs find in Cork

Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit detectives and customs officers moved in after the consignment of 35kg of cannabis herb was delivered to the storage unit on the Bandon Road in Cork at 4.30pm on Thursday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Gardaí have arrested a 49-year-old man for questioning following the seizure of over €700,000 worth of drugs at a storage unit in Cork city on Thursday afternoon in a joint operation with customs officers.

Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit detectives and customs officers moved in after the consignment of 35kg of cannabis herb was delivered to the storage unit on the Bandon Road in the city at 4.30pm.

Gardaí arrested a man from Ballyphehane on Cork’s southside, and he was taken to Togher Garda station for questioning about the drugs which gardaí believe were intended for the Cork market.

The man was detained at Togher Garda station under drug trafficking legislation which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days before they have to be either released or charged.

Meanwhile gardaí have sent a sample of the drugs to the State laboratory in Dublin for analysis which they expect will confirm that the drugs are cannabis herb, which retails at €20,000 a kilo.