Wives of Garda superintendents recorded and harrassed, conference hears

The AGS raised the issues with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at its annual delegate conference in Naas, Co Kildare, on Wednesday.

The mental and physical health of senior Garda officers was being damaged by harassment, including of their partners, and also by personnel within the Garda organisation making false and vexatious complaints, the Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) has said.

The AGS raised the issues with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at its annual delegate conference in Naas, Co Kildare, on Wednesday. It also says complaints made through the protected disclosure system within the Garda force often took years to resolve, despite most of the allegations never being substantiated.

Supt Declan McCarthy of the AGS said 90 per cent of his members replied to an independent survey his association had commissioned about their working conditions and the pressures they were under, and the results were concerning.

“In that survey 48 per cent of the respondents identified that they had been subject to stress arising from these malicious and vexatious complaints,” he said.

READ MORE

“Members wives’ cars have also been videoed, members wives’ cars had been photographed and members themselves had been photographed. This sort of ongoing harassment, almost, is impacting on both the physical and mental health of members.

“We’ve had a number of recorded incidents where members’ spouses in particular have been added to the mix, if you like; their vehicles have been identified publicly and posted on social media. (Home) addresses have been posted on social media.”

Supt McCarthy said it was not possible to attribute these incidents to any one sector of society or even to suggest they arose from smaller or larger policing incidents. Instead, it was “across the board” and “you couldn’t say there’s one particular group targeting us”.

On the issue of vexatious complaints made against senior officers, Supt McCarthy said when they were “admitted as protected disclosures ... it lends much more credibility to the particular allegations”. This was a “matter of huge concern” to superintendents as they could be investigated criminally and through the internal Garda disciplinary process.

“An awful lot of the time, the vast majority of the time, they are found to be completely unfounded and [un]substantiated,” he said.

AGS often helped superintendents to secure legal advice when allegations or complaints about them were made. And through that involvement in the cases, the association knew how many complaints and allegations in protected disclosures went unproven or were found to be false with “no findings” made.

He also said his members were also concerned that Garda recruitment was not stable enough. They believed the force needed to be increased to 15,000 members, as per the current Government target, and then be sustained at that level.

In recent years numbers were lower and as more Garda members were deployed to the new expanded specialist units — for the investigation of sexual offence, cyber crimes or to bolster numbers in armed units — front line policing was being depleted.

“This is the policing that the public sees, men and women out in patrol cars and out on the beat, and that is impacting majorly,” he said, adding the stalling of Garda recruitment had exacerbated the front line personnel shortages.

Recruitment was stopped and the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, was closed in early 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the recruitment of 800 gardaí was promised in the current year, none of that recruitment promised in last year’s budget has yet taken place. The first class, of 200 recruits, of 2022 will be taken into the college in coming weeks.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, who addressed the superintendents on Wednesday morning, said while recruitment into the Garda had been impacted by Covid-19, some 1,000 new recruits would enter the Garda College next year.

This would recommence the process of increasing the number of sworn Garda members to 15,000, which has been a long term target. Once that level of personnel was reached, the Government was open to increasing it further, especially as the Republic’s population grew and became more diverse and policing became more specialised.

“I share the frustration that recruitment hasn’t been as quick as we would like, Covid has played a huge part in that in the last two years,” she said.

On the claim by AGS that the protected disclosure process was being abused by those making vexatious complaints, Ms McEntee said people working within the Garda organisation “has a right” to make a protected disclosure “in a confidential way”.

However, that did not mean the investigation of those allegations should not be “rigorous” and that “every person be questioned and the facts are understood as quickly as possible”.

However, she added any legislation “could be reviewed and looked at” and if it was necessary to review the laws around protected disclosures, she would be willing to do that.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was due to address the conference on Wednesday afternoon.