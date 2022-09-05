Crime & Law

Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times in Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have information to come forward. Photograph: EPA/Paul McErlane

Mon Sep 5 2022 - 11:00

A man is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in an attack in north Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 2.30am we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.

“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.”

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with inquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22. – PA

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)
