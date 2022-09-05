Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times in Belfast

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have information to come forward. Photograph: EPA/Paul McErlane

A man is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in an attack in north Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 2.30am we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.

“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.”

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with inquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22. – PA