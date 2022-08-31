Man injured in Limerick city shooting

Limerick gardaí are investigating an apparent gun attack in the city on Tuesday night. File photograph: PA

Limerick gardaí are investigating an apparent gun attack in the city on Tuesday night in which a man was injured.

The man, in his 20s, sustained a number of pellet wounds in the overnight shooting in John Carew Park. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Roxboro are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in the John Carew Park area of Limerick on Tuesday, 30th August 2022.

“The incident occurred at approximately 10.30pm when a man, aged in his 20s, received a number of apparent pellet wounds.”

No arrests have been made.

A Garda spokesman appealed for anyone who may have any information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at Roxboro Garda station (061 214 340) or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.