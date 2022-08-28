Garda injured after carried on vehicle that sped away from checkpoint

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A garda who attempted to stop a motorist fleeing from a checkpoint in Co Kildare on Friday night was carried on the vehicle for a period before falling from it. The garda suffered head and upper body injuries and was hospitalised.

The driver of the car, who fled as gardaí at the checkpoint were about to seize his vehicle, was later involved in a crash and has since been arrested for questioning.

Gardaí investigating the incident, which is being treated as “endangerment”, are now trying to gather information about the suspect’s movements and driving on Friday night and have appealed for members of the public to come forward.

The incident occurred at about 11.45pm on Friday when gardaí from Leixlip Garda station stopped a driver in a car on the R403 close to the Barberstown Roundabout in Straffan.

Gardaí engaged the driver and examined the car and were in the process of seizing it, under the Road Traffic Act, when the driver sped off. One of the gardaí on the scene attempted to stop the man, at which point the garda was carried on the vehicle.

“The male garda member was taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment of head and upper body injuries. He has since been released from hospital to recover at home,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a statement.

The driver of the car crashed it in Straffan village, a short distance from the checkpoint scene, and then abandoned the car and fled on foot. However, garda units quickly began a search of the area and a man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday morning. He was being detained on Sunday at Leixlip Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers who were in the Straffan-Barberstown Cross areas, or who were in and around Straffan Village, between 11:40pm on Friday and 12:15am on Saturday to come forward. The investigation team at Leixlip Garda statement is particularly interested in dashcam footage recorded by drivers in the area at the relevant times.