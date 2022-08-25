Man arrested after family car stolen with baby girl still inside

Gardaí investigating the theft of a car with a baby girl inside have arrested a man for questioning four days after the child was left abandoned face-down on the pavement beside a busy north Dublin road. A second child who was in the car, the girl’s brother (9), managed to scramble out of the vehicle before it was driven off and he quickly raised the alarm.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, was detained on Thursday and was being questioned at Mountjoy Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. The Garda investigation team also recovered the family’s Skoda car, stolen from outside their home in Cabra, and are hopeful forensic evidence taken from it will prove vital.

The incident began at about 7pm on St Attracta Road when the car was left running outside the house with the children inside. It appears an opportunist criminal saw the keys in the car, as it was briefly unattended. The man jumped into the vehicle and, as he started it up, the boy jumped out and ran into the house.

His grandfather told The Irish Times he was “screaming in shock” and ran into the house, saying: “He took the car, he took the car.” When his parents, who are in their 20s, and his grandfather realised the car had been stolen with the girl still inside, they flagged down a passing car and went in pursuit of their own car.

The thief had driven at high speed down St Attracta Road before turning right on to nearby Fassaugh Road. He stopped in the stolen car after about 1km away from where he had taken it and left the girl on the pavement. She was found face down by three women who happened to be passing and saw the child being abandoned.

The child’s parents and grandfather were unable to catch the thief in the stolen car but were reunited with the young girl, who was unharmed, shortly after she had been taken. While the grandfather said the child seemed “oblivious” to the dramatic events she had been at the centre of, her brother was “much more shocked and upset”.

“We are just waiting to see now what the gardaí are doing,” he said, adding he had been informed about developments in the case, including the stolen car being recovered.

Gardaí also had reports of an attempted hijacking on Sunday evening in nearby Phibsborough a short time before the car was stolen with the baby inside in Cabra. Detectives believe the same person was involved in both incidents. In the first attempted hijacking in Phibsborough, a driver stopped in traffic managed to run from their car with her keys when a man got into the vehicle and attempted, unsuccessfully, to take it.

Gardaí confirmed a full investigation into the Cabra incident had been under way since Sunday.

“Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle that occurred on St Attracta Road, Dublin 7, shortly after 7pm on Sunday, August 21st,” Garda Headquarters said in response to queries.

“An infant passenger that was in the vehicle at the time was found shortly after uninjured,” it said in a statement.