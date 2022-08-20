Crime & Law

Man in hospital after suspected explosion inside car in south Belfast

Roads in area were closed on Saturday morning as police appealing for witnesses

The man is receiving treatment for facial injuries, while police and Ammunition Technical Officers remain on the scene. Photograph: Paul McErlane / EPA

Sat Aug 20 2022 - 09:00

A man is in hospital following a suspected explosion inside a car in the Newton Park area of south Belfast, PSNI said.

The man is receiving treatment for facial injuries, while police and Ammunition Technical Officers remain on the scene.

Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road have also been closed while police carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSNI quoting reference number 2055 19/08/22.

