Cannabis valued at almost €7m seized in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí have seized €6.9m of cannabis following a search operation in Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí and the Revenue Commissioners have seized almost €7million worth of cannabis following a search operation at a business premises in Co Kilkenny.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in connection with the €6.9 million haul which was found in the Ballyhale area.

The men are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said the intelligence led operation targeted “transnational drug trafficking networks” and “was conducted in the course of Operation TARA, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks”.