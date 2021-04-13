Stocktake: Another false dawn for European investors?

European stock markets slower to see earnings recover than US, but that may change

Refinitiv predicts first-quarter earnings among Stoxx Europe 600 companies will rise 47.4 per cent. File photograph: iStock

Refinitiv predicts first-quarter earnings among Stoxx Europe 600 companies will rise 47.4 per cent. File photograph: iStock

 

European stock markets, dominated by cyclical companies whose fortunes took a battering during the pandemic, have been much slower to see an earnings recovery than the tech-heavy United States market. That’s about to change: first-quarter earnings among Stoxx Europe 600 companies are expected to rise 47.4 per cent, according to Refinitiv.

Europe’s slower earnings recovery is mirrored by the slower recovery in stock prices. The US market had recovered all its pandemic losses by August and has hit dozens of fresh highs since then, whereas it took until last week for the Stoxx 600 to do the same.

European investors will be hoping stocks have finally broken out of a two-decade trading range. The Stoxx peaked around the 400 level in 2000, 2007 and 2015 before finally breaking out at the end of 2019, but the pandemic ensured it was a false dawn for investors.

As for now, the performance of other indices should temper talk of a pan-European stock market breakout. The most widely-traded European index, the large-cap Euro Stoxx 50, remains more than 25 per cent below all-time highs set 21 years ago, while indices in France, Spain, Italy and Ireland won’t be hitting records any time soon.

The Stoxx 600’s new highs are welcome but for most European investors, the long wait continues.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.