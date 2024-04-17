Tesla asks shareholders to vote again on Musk’s $56 billion payout

Musk, who runs six companies, said early this year he preferred to work on artificial intelligence and robotics products elsewhere unless he owns a 25 per cent stake in Tesla. Photograph: SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla will have shareholders vote again on its compensation package for Elon Musk after a Delaware court voided the $56 billion (€52.6 billion) award arranged for the chief executive officer in 2018.

In a filing published on Wednesday ahead of its annual general meeting in June, Tesla also said it will call a vote on moving the company’s state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware.

Tesla chairwoman Robyn Denholm criticised the Delaware Chancery Court’s January decision, writing in the proxy that it amounted to second-guessing shareholders who had approved Musk’s compensation.

Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick described the company’s directors as “supine servants of an overweening master” and said they hadn’t looked out for the best interests of investors.

“Because the Delaware Court second-guessed your decision, Elon has not been paid for any of his work for Tesla for the past six years that has helped to generate significant growth and stockholder value,” Denholm wrote. The issue is “a matter of fundamental fairness and respect to our CEO,” Denholm added.

The shareholder who sued Tesla over the CEO’s compensation criticised it as excessive and opaque.

Musk, who runs six companies, said early this year he preferred to work on artificial intelligence and robotics products elsewhere unless he owns a 25 per cent stake in Tesla. He now owns about 13 per cent of the company.

Tesla shares rose 1.1% as of 7am. New York time, before the start of regular trading. The stock tumbled 37% this year through Tuesday’s close. – Bloomberg