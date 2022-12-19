France’s EDF delays restarting nuclear reactors in blow to energy supply

An employee walks past deionizer systems in the turbine hall at the Penly nuclear power plant, operated by Electricite de France SA (EDF), in Penly, France. the utility said two reactors will be delayed in restarting production. Photograph: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

EDF extended maintenance halts at two nuclear reactors by four months, further straining power supplies in France and neighbouring countries this winter.

The world’s largest nuclear fleet has suffered prolonged shutdowns this year that have left Europe even more reliant on natural gas at a time of record prices. While EDF has returned many units to service in recent weeks, its ageing plants look set to run far below optimal capacity this winter. That could worsen an energy supply crisis that’s already cost Europe $1 trillion to try to contain.

The restart of EDF’s Penly-2 unit has been delayed to June 11th from January 29th, while its Golfech-1 generator will also be back online June 11th rather than February 18th, the utility said Monday in a message to the grid operator.

In addition, the halt of Cattenom-3 is extended by one month to March 26th, and the restart of Civaux-2 is postponed by more than a month to February 19th.

France has been forced to import power, having traditionally been a major exporter to neighbouring countries. Its reactors are now running at just over two-thirds of typical capacity. That means more electricity will have to come from gas, eating into European storage that’s become more difficult to refill after Russia cut supplies.

France’s grid operator has warned of a potential electricity shortfall in the colder months as heating demand rises while the utility continues to grapple with reactor repairs.

EDF said Friday that it’s also delayed the start-up of a new nuclear reactor in western France by several months into 2024 due to extended work. That project is already more than a decade late. – Bloomberg