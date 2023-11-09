Innovation awards finalist: JustTip Technologies delivers a service tipping system for a cashless world

James Fahy and Ciara Walsh are the young entrepreneurs behind JustTip, a cashless tipping platform for the hospitality, charity and micro payments sectors that separates tips from main business revenues and makes sure tips get to the person they were meant for.

The pair were prompted to start their business post-Covid when cash had virtually disappeared, and hospitality staff found their incomes falling as many patrons no longer carried cash to tip. The second issue they have sought to address is ensuring that when tips are added to a bill, they are fairly and correctly distributed.

Ciara Walsh and James Fahey of Just Tip at The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2023 final judging day. Photograph: Conor McCabe

Tips can be added on a countertop terminal at a cash point or via a QR code. Tips are paid directly into employees’ bank accounts and they have a personal dashboard that shows them all tips earned.

“JustTip focuses on making tipping fair and transparent for the employee while from an employer’s perspective our platform removes the burden of tip distribution and tax liability,” says Ciara Walsh. “It can also bring businesses into line with new legislation which requires end-to-end transaction reports for all tips as our system can generate these reports on a weekly basis.”

The system is designed to suit all sizes and types of business and includes the option of putting a QR code into hotel rooms, for example, so a tip can be left for the person who cleaned the room. JustTip was launched in 2021 and currently has more than 300 customers in Ireland with trials now under way in the UK.

JustTip Technologies is an Irish Times Innovation awards finalist in the First Time Founder category.