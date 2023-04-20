City-grown botanicals add a flavour twist to modern spirits

As 2020 began, it was all systems go at the Stillgarden Distillery in Dublin 8, which was gearing up for a grand public opening at the end of March. Then the lockdown happened, and the fledgling business was suddenly faced with a radically changed marketplace. Three years on, however, this setback is a distant memory and the company now employs 11 people between the distilling and events side of its business.

Stillgarden is a little different from your “average” distillery as it has a community dimension which sees enthusiastic locals participate in its social botanists programme. This is run by the company’s in-house botanist and those involved help grow some of the botanicals used to flavour Stillgarden’s products.

“It all began when we reclaimed a derelict area beside our distillery and turned into a garden,” explains co-founder Viki Baird. “Then, during the first lockdown, we gave ten bartenders who were out of work botanical grow kits to take home. When they brought them back, we planted the results in the garden. Mint and lavender really thrived and subsequently became two of the essential ingredients in our flagship product, Social Gin.

We sold our first bottle of gin in 2020 and, since then, our expert distillers and mixologists have created a range of 12 spirits, aperitifs and premixed cocktail

“Our products are best described as modern Irish spirits made using innovative distilling techniques and fresh, local, sustainably grown botanicals. We are very much a commercial operation, but the social and sustainability elements are intrinsic to everything we do.

“What also makes us unusual is that we use techniques such as vacuum distillation to extract flavour from fresh ingredients at room temperature rather than at boiling, which is what a traditional pot still does. Vacuum distilling produces a very concentrated flavour, so you use less allowing us to harvest and distil more sustainably.”

Stillgarden Distillery was set up in 2019 by businesswoman Baird, her husband Pat O’Brien who was also a co-founder of the Dublin Whiskey Company, and drinks industry veteran and brand growth strategist, Damien Heary. There are distinct sides to the business: the alcohol production and Stillgarden experiences which cover a range of activities from tours and tastings to afternoon tea, a gin school (devise your own recipe for gin or vodka), and corporate team-building.

Roughly €2 million has been invested to date, mainly in personal equity with some initial funds raised through the Government-backed EIIS (Employment & Investment Incentive) scheme. The company, which is an Enterprise Ireland high potential start-up, is currently in the process of raising €1 million to help support international market development.

“We sold our first bottle of gin in 2020 and, since then, our expert distillers and mixologists have created a range of 12 spirits, aperitifs and premixed cocktails,” Baird says. “We specialise in mid-strength spirits producing gins, vodkas and our take on Italian aperitifs. So Berrissimo is our answer to Aperol and is made with locally foraged blackberries, while O’Maro is like Campari and makes a delicious spritz or an all-Irish Negroni. Boss Lady Gin is named after yours truly and is flavoured with fresh watermelon, peach, pear, mango and figs.

“We have also launched a whiskey cask programme which is a little different from the usual offer, in that our buyers (individuals or syndicates) can choose to finish their whiskey in another cask to enhance the flavour.”

Stillgarden Distillery products are available in more than 100 locations across Dublin including cocktail bars, off-licenses, restaurants and hotels. From this month, the company will start selling in selected SuperValu outlets around the country.

“We have already launched in UK with the Craft Gin Club and are currently seeking a UK distributor,” Baird says. “We will shortly appoint a new head of spirits who will lead the liquids side of the business and will focus on increasing export sales, starting with France, Germany and Sweden.”