Strike appoints Just Eat executive as chief growth officer

Strike, the Irish start-up that provides tipping and giving solutions in a cashless environment, has appointed digital commercial executive Edel Kinane as chief growth officer.

Ms Kinane joins Strike from Just Eat where she held the role of commercial director. She has worked on a number of marketing campaigns both in house and on the agency side for blue-chip brands including Brown Thomas, PepsiCo and Unilever.

Strike chief executive Oli Cavanagh said: “We are currently putting in place the foundations upon which we will build the company and continue to grow. Edel’s appointment is critical to this strategy as she brings relevant commercial, digital and brand experience to the Strike team.

“There are significant opportunities for the Strike proposition in multiple sectors in multiple markets. Edel will be central to building out that proposition and helping us to achieve our ambitious growth targets.”

Ms Kinane said: “I am very excited to join Strike and look forward to applying my experience across brand, sales and strategic partnerships to accelerate the growth and reach of Strike.

“This patent-pending technology meets a growing need in today’s increasingly cashless society. It’s needed both by those operating in trade or the charity sector and by the consumer, who finds themselves unable to tip or donate due to the lack of cash in use in our everyday lives.”