Bank of Ireland says it has no need to raise capital for KBC deal

Bank of Ireland will not have to raise additional capital to carry out the purchase of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loans, amounting to €8.9 billion of mainly mortgages, according to a spokesman for the bank.

“We envisage funding the transaction from internal resources,” the spokesman told The Irish Times in response to questions.

Bank of Ireland is also seen as the most likely acquirer of stockbroking firm Davy, which was put on the market last month in the wake of a bond-trade scandal. However, industry sources say that this, too, will not require the bank to raise further capital.

KBC Bank Ireland said on Friday that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bank of Ireland, “expressing the parties’ intention to explore a route that could potentially lead to a transaction whereby Bank of Ireland commits to acquire substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan assets and liabilities.”

A move by KBC to quit the Republic would reduce the market to just three retail banks, coming eight weeks after Ulster Bank said that it was winding down.

Capital reserves

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Eamonn Hughes estimates that Bank of Ireland would need to hold €350 million of capital in reserve against the KBC portfolio, which equates to 0.7-0.75 percentage points of common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital for the State’s largest bank by assets.

Mr Hughes estimates that Bank of Ireland will have a CET1 ratio of 13.5 per cent at the end of this year, some 0.5 points above its own target. Between this and “likely capital management options through loans sales, life company capital management, securitisation options, it looks to us that BOI can resort to internal resources only with this transaction”, he said.

A deal with KBC would boost Bank of Ireland’s mortgage market share from 26 per cent to about 36-37 per cent, he said.

Still, other market sources said on Friday that the KBC and Davy deals would leave Bank of Ireland with limited excess capital above its own official medium-term targets.

It would be difficult for Bank of Ireland to ask shareholders to back a share sale to support its capital levels in the current environment, with the stock trading at a little over half of book value, or the bank’s estimated value of its assets.

Shares in Bank of Ireland rose by 6.1 per cent to €4.28 in early trading in Dublin.