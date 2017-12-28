Disappointing number of financials plan to come to Dublin post-Brexit

Transfers from London mainly going to Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Brussels and Paris

Joe Brennan

IDA Ireland has been promoting Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre as something of a post-Brexit “Canary dwarf”. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

IDA Ireland has been promoting Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre as something of a post-Brexit “Canary dwarf”. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

 

After absorbing the initial shock of UK voters’ decision to quit the European Union in the June 2016referendum, 2017 was supposed to be the year when Ireland got a glimpse of the upside, with experts predicting that thousands of financial jobs would move from London to Dublin as firms sought to maintain access to the single market.

The experience so far has been less than overwhelming.

Frankfurt has managed to secure most of the high-paying trader roles up for grabs, while Luxembourg and Brussels landed early headline wins on the insurance front. Last month, the Republic lost out to Paris in a hard-fought and high-profile battle to lure the European Banking Authority from London.

IDA Ireland has been promoting Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre as something of a post-Brexit “Canary dwarf” emphasising how Ireland will be the only English-speaking, common-law jurisdiction in the EU after the UK’s departure, along with the usual pitch of its low corporate tax rates and highly educated workforce.

But this has been countered by concerns over housing shortages, a dearth of schools offering an international curriculum, transport infrastructure deficits and rumblings, highlighted in a recent letter from Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance Michael D’Arcy to the Central Bank, about the regulator’s “unhelpful attitude” to processing Brexit-related investment. The Central Bank has rejected this criticism, but the perception remains.

IDA efforts

The IDA’s efforts have worked in part. Citigroup, which employs about 2,500 people in Dublin, said in July that it will be expanding its operation in the State, alongside other EU cities, including Amsterdam and Luxembourg. However, it has chosen Frankfurt to become its EU trading hub, or base for its broker-dealer.

JP Morgan agreed in May to acquire an office building under construction in Dublin’s south docklands, which would give the US banking giant the capacity to double its Irish workforce to 1,000. Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch plans to merge its existing Irish unit with its current main EU bank in London to create its future main European banking entity in Dublin.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley have also signalled Irish expansion plans, while a number of insurers, including Beazley, Standard Club and Chaucer, and fund managers like Legal & General and Legg Mason have elected to set up EU hubs in Ireland.

However, jobs created in many of these firms will be in the tens, rather than hundreds.

It would appear that this stage that any Brexit dividends will be won by stealth, rather than grand announcements.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.