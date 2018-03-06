Bank of Ireland customers to get cash back on groceries, fuel and taxis

Bank of Ireland has become the latest card provider to offer its customers a loyalty rewards scheme, linking up with Visa to launch Live Life Rewards.

Bank of Ireland current account holders will be able to avail of cashback offers from a range of retailers in Ireland including SuperValu, Topaz, Mothercare, Mytaxi, Elverys, McCabes and Shaws. The scheme is launching with a €10 cashback on a €50 spend in SuperValu.

“For customers, there is no need for vouchers or promo codes, simply sign up and start earning cashback directly back into your current account,” said Ger Thompson, head of current accounts with the bank.

To avail of the deals, Bank of Ireland customers just need to register their Visa debit card for the scheme and use their card with participating retailers to receive their cashback offers. Cashback rewards will be automatically credited into customers’ current accounts within five working days from purchase.

Bank of Ireland also offers a rewards scheme for its credit card customers with SuperValu, which it says can save card holders an average €104 a year.

Other banks have also moved into the rewards space. AIB’s Everyday Rewards scheme offers cash back on either your debit or credit Visa card, linking up with a host of retailers, while Permanent TSB’s Explore account is similar. It offers you cash back of 10 cent on each purchase made with your debit card, as well as discounts on direct debits and special offers with a selection of retailers.

KBC Bank offers a more traditional cashback scheme whereby you can earn 1 per cent back on eligible purchases with your credit card. However, the maximum reward that can be credited is €10 on each monthly statement.