Tributes paid to union leader Larry Broderick following his death

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath is among the figures from political and trade union circles to have paid tribute to Larry Broderick, the former General Secretary of the Irish Bank Officials Association and Financial Services Union, who died on Sunday.

A high profile figure during his 17 years as leader of the union, which changed its name in 2016, Mr Broderick was an important figure within the industry at a time of big change on the Irish banking landscape.

Tributes have come from across the political spectrum with Mr McGrath highlighting the “effective leadership” he provided to bank workers over a prolonged period of time while Sinn Féin spokesman on Finance, Pearse Doherty said he had been “warm and generous” and would be “a loss to the trade union movement”.

Labour Party senator Marie Sherlock, said Mr Broderick had been personally supportive of her when they had served on the executive of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) together.

Ictu General Secretary Owen Reidy described Mr Broderick as “insightful, collegiate and forward thinking”.

The FSU itself announced his death on Sunday and tributes were also paid by members of the union’s staff including its General Secretary John O’Connell and Head of Industrial Relations, Gareth Murphy.

Mr Broderick is survived by his wife Elizabeth and daughter Lauren. His funeral will take place at St Agnes’ Church in Crumlin on Thursday at 10am.